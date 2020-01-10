Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,404 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $159,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

