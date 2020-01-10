Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 297,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 836,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 23,553,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,600,460. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

