Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,560 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.28% of Activision Blizzard worth $128,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 2,467,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

