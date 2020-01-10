Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) fell 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 236,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 114,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

About Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

