Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil and gas plays in the United States. Since 2011, the company has boosted its Permian Acreage drastically. From 6,700 net acres in 2011, its operation now covers 115,000 net acres in the basin. Notably, through midstream businesses, Matador is well positioned to capitalize on the heightened demand for pipelines and combat the takeaway capacity constraint in the region. However, its negative free cash flows over the past few years have increased the probability of more reliance on debt and equity capital for funding future growth projects. This can further increase Matador's debt-burden. On top of that, continued rise in lease operating expenses has been hurting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 132,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

