McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 10.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 5,226,565 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,958,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

MUX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

