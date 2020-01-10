McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 10.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 5,226,565 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,958,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
MUX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
