Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 10%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.97, 1,341,670 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 864,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mechel PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

