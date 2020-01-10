Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Riverview Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 318,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 604,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.79. 282,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

