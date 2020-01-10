Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,620 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $222,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,806.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 769,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,078,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

