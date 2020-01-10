Mindexcoin (MIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,138.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $334,777.00 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.01838060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00183475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

