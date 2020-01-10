Mysterium (MYST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.01925009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00184027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00118698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

