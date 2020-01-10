Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 6%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 375,805 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 668,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

NK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

