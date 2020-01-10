NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,406. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,561 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 288,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

