NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.36

Shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 60438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

NMHLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

