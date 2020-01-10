Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.49. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 49,694 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

