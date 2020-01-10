Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.29

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nomura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 30.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

