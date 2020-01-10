North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,310. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

