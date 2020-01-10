NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 2,613,441 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,493,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $354,203.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,364 shares of company stock worth $3,535,490 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

