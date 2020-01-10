Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,652. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

