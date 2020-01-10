Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of OIS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.