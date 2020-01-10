On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

LON OTB traded down GBX 2.56 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 458.44 ($6.03). The company had a trading volume of 30,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.62 million and a PE ratio of 38.52. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

