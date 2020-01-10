Opacity (OPQ) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $26,026.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.01838060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00183475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

