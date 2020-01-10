Open Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $835,545.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Open Platform has a market cap of $835,545.00 and $836.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.01903046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00184029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00119219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

