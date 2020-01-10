Paragon (PRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $368,888.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01868725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00185739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00120101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

