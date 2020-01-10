Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $13.22. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 223,252 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.53.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,150. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler bought 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,144.42.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

