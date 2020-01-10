Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

