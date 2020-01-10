Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 121,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. 46,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

