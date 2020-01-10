Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 167,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,406. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

