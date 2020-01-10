Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

PHP traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.13 ($2.07). 4,709,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

