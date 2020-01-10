Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.01).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 196.60 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 284,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

