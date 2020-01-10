Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Sidoti

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective increased by Sidoti from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a not rated rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,602. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

