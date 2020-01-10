Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Sidoti

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective increased by Sidoti from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a not rated rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,602. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
