Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. 124,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

