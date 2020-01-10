Pinnacle Bank Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

