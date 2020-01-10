Pinnacle Bank Has $3.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 521,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

