Pinnacle Bank Purchases 195 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after acquiring an additional 162,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,349. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $99.05 and a 52 week high of $126.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

