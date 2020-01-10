Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Bank cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 92,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,659. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

