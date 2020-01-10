Pinnacle Bank Sells 106 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Bank cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.36. 255,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.43. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

