Pinnacle Bank Sells 176 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

