Pinnacle Bank Sells 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

