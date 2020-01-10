PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's commitment to expand middle market lending franchise and expand its digital products and services offerings bodes well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies in order to diversify revenue sources is likely to continue bolstering fee income. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep PNC Financial well poised for growth. However, with growing business and investment in technology the company's expense base is expected to keep escalating, which poses a concern. Also, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Further, unsustainable capital deployment activities makes us apprehensive.”

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.