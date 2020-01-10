POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE PKX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 54,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,380. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

