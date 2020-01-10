PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 602,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

