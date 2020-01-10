PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.
Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 602,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.
In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
