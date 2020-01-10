Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $12.46 or 0.00154781 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $882,436.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01866948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00183659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,845 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

