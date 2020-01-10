Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.55.

QGEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 36,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,070. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

