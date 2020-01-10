Qitmeer Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $354.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01892193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00184779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00120204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.