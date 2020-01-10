QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0113 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 9% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.71 million and $143,595.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01868725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00185739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00120101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

