Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 285,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

