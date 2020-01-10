Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.72

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and traded as high as $74.42. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 249,705 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$70.59.

In related news, insider Peter Evans 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, insider Craig McNally 51,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

