Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

O stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

