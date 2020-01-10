Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,352,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 416,365 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reed’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

In other news, insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 6,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $168,960.00. Also, CEO John Bello bought 1,666,666 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $999,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,980,998 shares of company stock worth $1,353,959.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 200.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares during the period.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

